September 22, 2023
Sinn Féin is committed to funding Mental Health Care – Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has said that Sinn Féin is committed to funding mental health care and will deliver the much needed change when in Government.

Teachta Ward was speaking at the launch of Sinn Féin’s Alternative Health Budget 2024 this morning.

Teachta Ward said:

“When we say that the longer Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are in Government the worse things get – we mean it. I’ll give you just a couple of facts.

“This Government was formed in mid-2020. At the time there was just over 2,000 children waiting on an initial assessment with the Children’s and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS). Currently the list stands at 4,000 children, almost double under this Government.

“Sinn Fein has a plan to improve CAMHS. Sinn Féin would invest in restoring lost CAMHS capacity, which has fallen from 72 to 53 inpatient places.

“We would ensure funding to restore 19 CAMHS inpatient places, and to further expand CAMHS inpatient capacity over a term of Government.

“We would ensure funding is available for the fully delivery on CAMHS community teams over three years, including the full provision of 12 CAMHS-Intellectual Disability teams.

“All experts agree early intervention is key and that if a young person does not get the care they need when they need it and where they need it they are more likely to need the more acute services.

“When this Government was formed there was an unacceptable 11,000 children and adults waiting on an appointment with primary care psychology. That has now risen to a staggering 16,000 people.

“Sinn Féin would significantly invest in primary care mental health services.

“We would increase training for psychologists, ensure that Jigsaw primary mental health services are available on a consistent basis across the state, and invest towards universal counselling.

“In Budget 2023 the Government did not provide funding to expand National Clinical Programmes. We would address this.

“There are significant gaps in specialist services for ADHD, eating disorders, and addiction, early intervention in psychosis, liaison psychiatry, and perinatal mental health services which require multi-annual funding certainty to develop.

“Sinn Féin is committed to funding these programmes.

“Sinn Fein is serious about tackling the deficits created by successive Government in Mental Health care.

“We have a raft of measures that will improve people’s access to the mental health care they need, when they need it and where they need it.

“These will lead to better mental health outcomes.”

ENDS

– Click here to view the Sinn Féin Alternative Health Budget 2024 in full.

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Whatsapp
Share Via Email
Copy URL

Follow us online

Latest Tweets
sinnfeinireland Sinn Féin @sinnfeinireland ·
13h

Sinn Féin is committed to funding Mental Health Care – Mark Ward TD

“We have a raft of measures that will improve people’s access to the mental health care they need, when and where they need it.”

MORE: https://www.sinnfein.ie/contents/66186

@Wardy1916

Reply on Twitter 1705212144722047478 Retweet on Twitter 1705212144722047478 18 Like on Twitter 1705212144722047478 59 Twitter 1705212144722047478
sinnfeinireland Sinn Féin @sinnfeinireland ·
15h

Sinn Féin has a plan to fix the health service.

Patients, their families and health staff deserve a health system that works.

Read our Alternative Health Budget here: https://www.sinnfein.ie/contents/66183

It’s time for change! – @DavidCullinane

Reply on Twitter 1705182017015394640 Retweet on Twitter 1705182017015394640 39 Like on Twitter 1705182017015394640 108 Twitter 1705182017015394640
sinnfeinireland Sinn Féin @sinnfeinireland ·
15h

Pa Daly TD condemns ‘cowardly’ attack on Garda in Dublin

“All Gardaí must have confidence that they can conduct their duties safely and get on with protecting communities”

https://www.sinnfein.ie/contents/66184

Reply on Twitter 1705178268683444422 Retweet on Twitter 1705178268683444422 4 Like on Twitter 1705178268683444422 6 Twitter 1705178268683444422
sinnfeinireland Sinn Féin @sinnfeinireland ·
15h

Sinn Féin launch €1.3 billion Alternative Budget for Health 2024 - @davidcullinane

“Patients, their families and health staff deserve a health system that works. It’s time to start fixing our health service. It’s time for change.”

MORE: https://www.sinnfein.ie/contents/66183

Reply on Twitter 1705173199892176951 Retweet on Twitter 1705173199892176951 29 Like on Twitter 1705173199892176951 83 Twitter 1705173199892176951
Load More